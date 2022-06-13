Lakers' Anthony Davis Explained Offseason Routine in 2021 Before Viral Video

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Anthony Davis was mocked on the internet for a viral video where he said he hasn't shot a basketball in months, but apparently, that's a normal offseason strategy for the eight-time All-Star.

The video making the rounds was from Nuke Squad, with Davis preparing to take a rare shot:

"I haven't shot a basketball since April 5," Davis said (6:07 mark).

That was the date of his last regular-season game in the 2021-22 season before being shut down for the final three games. Davis dealt with knee and ankle injuries while finishing the year with just 40 appearances as the Lakers missed the playoffs.

While fans expect more offseason preparation from one of the top players in the NBA, the forward previously explained in June 2021 that his routine doesn't feature basketball work until later in the summer.

"Usually when the season's over, for a month I just let my body heal, and then I'm going six weeks just straight weight training every day," Davis said (5:40). "And then you get to the basketball part about a month and a half before training camp, but that kind of comes back easy."

Other players might have a different strategy, but it appears Davis has his own plan, and he sticks to it.