Alex Morgan, Megan Rapinoe Headline USWNT Roster for 2022 CONCACAF W Championship

Steph Chambers/Getty Images

United States women's national team coach Vlatko Andonovski announced his 23-player squad for the 2022 CONCACAF W Championship in July.

A number of the usual suspects are among those taking part, including Megan Rapinoe, Alex Morgan, Becky Sauerbrunn and Lindsey Horan.

San Diego Wave midfielder Taylor Kornieck received her first full call-up to the national team. The North Carolina Courage's Carson Pickett and Portland Thorns' Sam Coffey were chosen for the USWNT's two friendlies in June against Colombia, and it could be the first chance for both to make their senior debuts.

Andonovski commented on his selections:

"Since we were last together in April, we've been evaluating a lot of games and hours of video and have had extensive conversations among the coaching staff to arrive at this 26-player roster for the Colombia games and the final 23 for qualifying. As usual, the players don't make these decisions easy, but we feel this is a roster that can accomplish all of our goals over the four weeks we will be together for what we hope will be seven successful games."

While Rapinoe, Morgan and Sauerbrunn represent the old guard, Andonovski is clearly looking to build a bridge to the next group of USWNT stars.

Six outfield players in the 23-player squad have fewer than 10 national team caps, and ESPN's Jeff Carlisle noted only 10 players have represented the U.S in World Cup and Olympic qualifying.

Trinity Rodman, the NWSL's Rookie of the Year and U.S. Soccer's Young Female Player of the Year in 2021, is likely to get plenty of playing time. The 20-year-old has one goal and one assist through eight games with the Washington Spirit this season.

Ashley Hatch, her teammate on the Spirit, has gotten off to a blistering start as well with four goals through nine appearances, and that clearly made an impression on Andonovski.

The USWNT will be in action June 25 against Colombia, with a rematch slated for June 28. From there, the U.S. will open the CONCACAF W Championship against Haiti on July 4. The United States has been drawn against Haiti, Mexico and Jamaica in Group A.