Chiefs Rumors: Jerick McKinnon, KC Agree to 1-Year Contract

The Kansas City Chiefs have reportedly re-signed running back Jerick McKinnon on a one-year deal, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

The 30-year-old appeared in 13 games last season, totaling 62 rushing yards on 5.2 per carry while adding 13 catches for 107 yards. He scored his lone touchdown in a Week 18 win over the Denver Broncos.

McKinnon's role expanded significantly in the postseason, as he totaled 150 rushing yards and 165 receiving yards in three games.

