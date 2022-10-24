X

Pelicans' Brandon Ingram Won't Return vs. Jazz With Head Injury

New Orleans Pelicans star Brandon Ingram suffered a head injury in Sunday's game against the Utah Jazz and was ruled out before halftime as he was being evaluated for concussion-like symptoms, the team announced.

Entering Sunday's game, Ingram was averaging 28 points, eight rebounds and six assists in the first two games of the 2022 campaign while shooting 54.5 percent from the floor and 60 percent from deep.

All things considered, the 24-year-old had perhaps his most impressive season in 2021-22, averaging 22.7 points, 5.8 rebounds and 5.6 assists.

More than the raw numbers, though, he helped to lift a Zion Williamson-less Pelicans squad into the playoffs for the first time since 2018.

New Orleans might have notched more than 36 wins if the 6'8" forward hadn't been limited to 55 games. A hip issue took him out for seven games early into the season, and a hamstring strain put him on the shelf for 10 games in March.

Ingram also underwent surgery on his finger in the offseason.

Signing the Duke product to a five-year, $158.3 million max extension cemented his place within the franchise's long-term outlook, and he has largely lived up to his contract on the court.

However, durability continues to be concern. He has logged 70-plus appearances just once through six seasons and failed to hit 60 games played in three years.

In order for New Orleans to hit its ceiling, the team needs Ingram to avoid the kind of minor injuries that have dogged him across his career.

