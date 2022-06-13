Report: 2023 NBA Draft Prospect Scoot Henderson, Puma Agree to Historic Shoe Contract

Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images

NBA G League Ignite star and top 2023 NBA draft prospect Scoot Henderson has reportedly signed a historic endorsement contract with Puma.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the 18-year-old's deal with Puma is for multiple years and will pay him seven figures annually, making it the richest shoe contract ever signed by a non-draft-eligible player.

Henderson signed with G League Ignite last year before his senior year of high school and will play for the team again during the 2022-23 season.

In his debut campaign with Ignite, Henderson averaged 14.0 points, 5.0 rebounds and 3.4 assists in 11 games. He's a candidate to be the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NBA draft.

Prior to signing with G League Ignite, Henderson starred at Kell High School in Marietta, Georgia, and was rated as a 5-star prospect by 247Sports.

247Sports ranked him as the No. 10 overall player and No. 2 point guard in the 2021 recruiting class.

Per Charania, the 6'3" guard is the first contracted G League Ignite player to sign a shoe deal, perhaps paving the way for more and possibly making the G League an even more attractive destination for top prospects.

Charania also reported Henderson's deal with Puma could reach eight figures "based on several factors."

Over the past couple of years, G League Ignite players have become popular targets early in the NBA draft.

Three G League Ignite players got drafted last season, including Jalen Green second overall to the Houston Rockets and Jonathan Kuminga seventh overall to the Golden State Warriors.

This year, Ignite guard Dyson Daniels is considered a potential top-10 pick, while Jaden Hardy and MarJon Beauchamp are possible first-rounders as well.

Next year, Henderson will vie to become the first G League player to go No. 1 overall in the NBA draft.