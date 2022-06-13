Magic Johnson: Steph Curry Should Be 2022 NBA Finals MVP Whether Warriors Win or Lose

Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images

Golden State Warriors star point guard Stephen Curry has been on an impressive run through the first four games of the 2022 NBA Finals, so much so that Hall of Famer Magic Johnson believes he's distinguished himself as the best player in the series.

Johnson tweeted Sunday that he thinks Curry should be named Finals MVP regardless of whether the Warriors win or lose against the Boston Celtics.

In the first four matchups against Boston, Curry has averaged 34.3 points, 6.3 rebounds and 3.8 assists while shooting 50.0 percent from the field and 49.0 percent from three-point range. He's coming off a 43-point, 10-rebound performance in Friday's Game 4 to lead Golden State to a 107-97 victory to tie the series 2-2.

The Finals MVP award is one of the only accolades that has eluded Curry throughout his spectacular career. A three-time champion and two-time regular-season MVP, Curry recently admitted to ESPN's Malika Andrews that he has a desire to achieve that distinction.

"It would mean everything, because that pretty much means you're winning the series," Curry said. "... You think about when Andre won, when KD won his two, there's just so much joy in that moment. No matter who wins it, there's so much joy in that moment, you want to be able to experience it."

Jerry West is the only player ever to be named Finals MVP as a member of a losing team, and that occurred way back in 1969. More recently, LeBron James received a few votes for Finals MVP in 2015 despite his Cleveland Cavaliers team falling to Curry and the Warriors.

Curry will have another chance to continue building his Finals MVP resume in Monday's Game 5 at Chase Center.