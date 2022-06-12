Rory McIlroy Shades LIV Golf's Greg Norman After Winning 2022 RBC Canadian Open

AP Photo/Darron Cummings

For Rory McIlroy, winning the RBC Canadian Open on Sunday was a moment to savor.

McIlroy now has 21 career PGA Tour victories. While he didn't specifically mention the target of his pointed comment, he alluded to how he passed Greg Norman on the all-time wins list following his triumph:

As the CEO for LIV Golf, Norman has effectively become public enemy No. 1 for those carrying the PGA Tour banner.

LIV poses a clear threat to the PGA Tour, and it could reshape the landscape of the sport as it attempts to continue poaching the best golfers in the world from the tour. Bryson DeChambeau was the most recent star to jump ship.

When LIV officials began assembling their roster, McIlroy made it clear he wasn't going anywhere, though, and he has maintained that stance.

Naturally, the 33-year-old's opinions about the LIV series have made him a target for Norman, the face of the Saudi Arabia-backed venture. Norman told the Washington Post's Kent Babb that McIlroy and others were "brainwashed" by parties working to undermine LIV Golf.

In what's unlikely to be the last salvo between the two sides, the PGA Tour suspended any LIV-affiliated golfers from tour events indefinitely, though those golfers remain eligible for the U.S. Open.

Having McIlroy win the RBC Canadian Open—and take a not-so-subtle jab at Norman—one day after Charl Schwartzel won LIV's inaugural tournament couldn't have been a better outcome for the PGA Tour.

The four-time major champion has the star power to combat the recent defections the tour experienced, and it seems pretty clear where his allegiances lie.