Rory McIlroy Shades LIV Golf's Greg Norman After Winning 2022 RBC Canadian Open

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVJune 12, 2022

AP Photo/Darron Cummings

For Rory McIlroy, winning the RBC Canadian Open on Sunday was a moment to savor.

McIlroy now has 21 career PGA Tour victories. While he didn't specifically mention the target of his pointed comment, he alluded to how he passed Greg Norman on the all-time wins list following his triumph:

Ryan Lavner @RyanLavnerGC

21st PGA Tour win for Rory – “one more than someone else,” he said.<br><br>Greg Norman.<br><br>“That gave me a little bit of extra incentive today.”

As the CEO for LIV Golf, Norman has effectively become public enemy No. 1 for those carrying the PGA Tour banner.

LIV poses a clear threat to the PGA Tour, and it could reshape the landscape of the sport as it attempts to continue poaching the best golfers in the world from the tour. Bryson DeChambeau was the most recent star to jump ship.

When LIV officials began assembling their roster, McIlroy made it clear he wasn't going anywhere, though, and he has maintained that stance.

Sky Sports Golf @SkySportsGolf

Rory McIlroy says he can understand why some players left to join the LIV Golf series, however he insists that he is happy playing on the PGA Tour and wouldn't consider leaving 👇 <a href="https://t.co/ODNWzEvhtZ">pic.twitter.com/ODNWzEvhtZ</a>

Naturally, the 33-year-old's opinions about the LIV series have made him a target for Norman, the face of the Saudi Arabia-backed venture. Norman told the Washington Post's Kent Babb that McIlroy and others were "brainwashed" by parties working to undermine LIV Golf.

In what's unlikely to be the last salvo between the two sides, the PGA Tour suspended any LIV-affiliated golfers from tour events indefinitely, though those golfers remain eligible for the U.S. Open.

Having McIlroy win the RBC Canadian Open—and take a not-so-subtle jab at Norman—one day after Charl Schwartzel won LIV's inaugural tournament couldn't have been a better outcome for the PGA Tour.

The four-time major champion has the star power to combat the recent defections the tour experienced, and it seems pretty clear where his allegiances lie.

