Justin Rose Shoots 60 in Final Round of 2022 RBC Canadian Open Despite 3 Bogeys

Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images

Justin Rose fell just short of history in the final round of the RBC Canadian Open on Sunday, shooting 10 under 60 at St. George's Golf and Country Club in Toronto.

Rose had the opportunity to become the 13th player ever to break 60 in a round on the PGA Tour, but he recorded his third bogey of the day on the 18th hole.

Rose looked nearly immaculate Sunday, especially when he opened the back nine with three birdies and two eagles on the first six holes. But a bogey on No. 16 hurt his momentum, and despite recording a birdie on the 17th hole, he regressed again on No. 18.

The last time a player recorded a sub-60 round on the tour was the 2020 FedEx St. Jude Championship when Scottie Scheffler shot 59 in the second round.

Though he didn't make tour history, Rose still managed to set a course record. He finished with an overall score of 14 under after notching three eagles and seven birdies in the final round.

Rose entered Sunday facing a massive gap between him and leader Rory McIlroy, but his surge up the leaderboard put him into contention for an unlikely victory. It would take quite a bit of luck and some missteps from the players still on the green, but Rose is still mathematically alive as the round approaches its end.

A 10-time winner on the tour, Rose hasn't been victorious since the 2019 Farmers Insurance Open. The 41-year-old has only won one major in his career, the 2013 U.S. Open. In his career, he's spent a total of 13 weeks ranked as the No. 1 golfer in the world.