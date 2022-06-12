College Baseball Super Regionals 2022: Results, Highlights and Bracket from Sunday

AP Photo/Gary McCullough

Texas A&M will have some company in Omaha, Nebraska, when Sunday's action in the 2022 NCAA baseball tournament concludes.

The Aggies became the first team to advance out of super regionals when they took down Louisville on Saturday to punch their ticket to the College World Series.

Seven games were on tap Sunday, with at least three more CWS bids to be handed out. Here's how play shook out around the country.

Sunday Results

Notre Dame 7, No. 1 Tennessee 3

Oklahoma 11, No. 4 Virginia Tech 2

No. 10 North Carolina vs. Arkansas, 1 p.m. ET

No. 9 Texas vs. No. 8 East Carolina, 4 p.m. ET

No. 11 Southern Miss vs. Ole Miss, 4 p.m. ET

No. 2 Stanford vs. UConn, 7 p.m. ET

No. 3 Oregon State vs. No. 14 Auburn, 10 p.m. ET

Full bracket available at NCAA.com

Sunday Recap

A late surge from Notre Dame sent the No. 1 national seed packing.

Tennessee was up 3-1 entering the seventh inning, with Chase Burns stymying the Fighting Irish offense to that point. David LaManna and Jack Brannigan proceeded to turn the game on its head with back-to-back home runs.

In the eighth, the Volunteers once again paid for failing to put Notre Dame away with two outs. A double by Carter Putz and a single by Jack Zyska plated three more runs to add to the Fighting Irish's advantage.

Jack Findlay pitched the final five-plus innings for Notre Dame. The left-hander held one of Division I's best offenses to one hit as Tennessee struggled to muster anything at the plate for the second half of the contest.

As the game ended, the faces in the Volunteers dugout said it all with such an impressive season coming to a disappointing end.

Virginia Tech will have to wait at least another year to make its maiden voyage to the College World Series. Oklahoma eliminated the fourth-seeded Hokies.

A pair of solo home runs by John Spikerman and Tanner Tredaway put the Sooners up 2-0 after the first inning, but Carson DeMartini answered back with a two-run homer for Virginia Tech in the third.

Oklahoma quickly regained the momentum with a three-run fourth inning. Tredaway set the tone with his second round-tripper.

That was the only additional support Cade Horton needed. DeMartini's dinger aside, the redshirt freshman was dominant on the mound. He struck out eight batters over six innings of work.

Kendall Pettis was another standout performer. He added to the Sooners' offensive onslaught with a solo home run in the sixth to make it an 8-2 game. His best play, however, came on the field, as he leaped over the bullpen wall to make a catch in foul territory.

This is the second time Oklahoma has qualified for the College World Series.