Blac Chyna, Alysia Magen Call 'Bulls--t' After Draw in Celebrity Boxing Fight

Aaron Davidson/Getty Images

Blac Chyna's boxing debut ended in a draw.

The model was knocked down once but went to the judges' scorecards with fitness model Alysia Magen during a celebrity boxing match Saturday night.

Both women called the decision "bulls--t" after the bout, which will not be confused with the Thrilla in Manila anytime soon.

"Maybe they should check the scores again," Chyna said after the fight.

The two very amateur fighters threw their equivalent to haymakers throughout but rarely landed with much force—if at all—though Magen did score the match's only knockdown.

Neither woman seemed particularly enthused at the idea of a rematch when asked about the possibility after the fight, which is probably a positive for all parties involved.