Jets' Corey Davis Impressed by Rookie Garrett Wilson: 'Dude Is Very Special'

Jeff Speer/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

It did not take long for Garrett Wilson to impress one of his fellow New York Jets wideouts.

"Dude is special. Dude is very special," Corey Davis said, per Rich Cimini of ESPN. "He's got crazy routes, crazy hands and always focused. ... His separation is unbelievable. I'm glad we got that dude."

The Jets selected Wilson with the No. 10 pick in April's draft as the second of four receivers who went off the board between the eighth and 12th picks.

Coaches and teammates have raved about Wilson throughout the team's offseason program, which included the first set of mandatory minicamps last week.

It's expected that Wilson will line up across from Davis come Week 1, giving second-year quarterback Zach Wilson a pair of burners on the outside and a promising slot receiver in Elijah Moore on the inside.

Wilson was an All-Big Ten selection in his final two years at Ohio State, racking up a career-high 70 receptions for 1,058 yards and 12 touchdowns in 2021.

The Jets are hoping that this all-in investment on the offensive side of the ball can finally give them a much-needed boost in the passing game. They have not finished in the top half of the NFL in passing since 2015 and have not finished in the top 10 in passing since 2000.