Gilbert Burns Praises Jorge Masvidal 'But I Still Want to Beat the S--t out of You'

Gilbert Burns had a message for Jorge Masvidal as he looks to set up a new welterweight bout.

"I respect you so much. I think you're one of the BMFs," Burns said, per TMZ Sports. "You're a legend, over 50 fights, but brother, I have a lot of bad intentions. I respect you, but I still want to beat the s--t out of you."

Masvidal notably won the "BMF Belt" in a 2019 fight against Nate Diaz, honoring him as the "baddest motherf--ker." He has lost three straight bouts since then, however, including two title fights against Kamaru Usman.

Burns also fell to Usman in 2021 and is coming off a loss against Khamzat Chimaev.

They are both still ranked in the top 10 of the welterweight division, but they could both use a high-profile fight to get back on track. The two competitors each showed interest in a matchup last month:

"I think Jorge Masvidal, he's a big name, he's the name that I'm looking forward to, and I think we'll put on a show," Burns told TMZ. "UFC is interested, he's interested, I am. I think he got a little injury, so we wait for him to get a little bit more recovery, and then we go forward."