TMZ: Iman Shumpert, Teyana Taylor Sell House with Waterfall, Custom Dog House for $4M

Iman Shumpert and Teyana Taylor have reportedly sold their house in Studio City, California, for $4 million, according to TMZ.

The couple bought the Los Angeles area home for under $3 million in 2018. They listed it for sale earlier this year and had an offer accepted in April, with the two sides preparing to close next week.

The house has five bedrooms, six bathrooms, a pool, a movie theater and a meditation balcony, per TMZ.

Shumpert and Taylor plan to move to the East Coast. Shumpert last played for the Brooklyn Nets in 2020-21, but he went unsigned during the 2021-22 season.