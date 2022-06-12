Glover Teixeira Says He's Not Retiring After UFC 275 Loss: 'Did I Look 42 Out There?'

Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

Glover Teixeira may have lost his UFC light heavyweight title, but he's not going anywhere.

The 20-year MMA veteran confirmed he has no plans on retiring during his post-match interview following his loss to Jiri Prochazka at UFC 275.

"Did I look 42 out there? No? Then I'm going to keep going," Teixeira told Daniel Cormier in the Octagon after being submitted late in Round 5.

Teixeira was ahead on two of the three judges' scorecards heading into the final round and likely would have earned, at worst, a draw if he saw out the final 28 seconds of the fight. Instead, Prochazka locked Teixeira in for a rear-naked choke and finished him for just the third submission victory of his career.

"I'm ready to end it first or fifth round, doesn't matter," Prochazka said after the fight. "Doesn't matter which technique. ... That came naturally. I just watched the moment, what opportunity is before me."

Ironically, Teixeira won the title from Jan Blachowicz in October using the same move that felled him in this fight. That victory allowed him to become the oldest first-time champion in UFC history at age 42, reaching the apex of the division nine years after his debut and seven years after his first title shot.

It feels almost certain that Teixeira will be in line for a quick rematch, but Prochazka's victory confirmed his status atop the light heavyweight division. The 29-year-old has now won 13 straight bouts overall and all three of his matches since debuting in the UFC.