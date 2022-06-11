NFL HOFer Ed Reed Urges Commanders Players to Take Stand over Jack Del Rio Comments

John McDonnell/The Washington Post via Getty Images

Pro Football Hall of Famer Ed Reed wants to see Washington Commanders players speak out against Jack Del Rio for his comments about the Jan. 6 insurrection at the United States Capitol.

Reed tweeted Saturday that the $100,000 fine Del Rio was assessed is "nothing" and players coached by him need to "put your pants on" and stand up to the 59-year-old.

