    NFL HOFer Ed Reed Urges Commanders Players to Take Stand over Jack Del Rio Comments

    Adam WellsJune 11, 2022

    John McDonnell/The Washington Post via Getty Images

    Pro Football Hall of Famer Ed Reed wants to see Washington Commanders players speak out against Jack Del Rio for his comments about the Jan. 6 insurrection at the United States Capitol.

    Reed tweeted Saturday that the $100,000 fine Del Rio was assessed is "nothing" and players coached by him need to "put your pants on" and stand up to the 59-year-old.

    Ed Reed @TwentyER

    Today, im sick and tired! A dust up! 100,000 is not enough, money ain’t nothing to a person who is recycled through coaching. Its always one, first it was Saban now its Jack to just remind US what it is! Man if u coached by him put your pants on! Its simple right and wrong, Wrong

