College Baseball Super Regionals 2022: Results, Highlights and Bracket from Saturday

Bryan Lynn/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The 2022 NCAA baseball tournament continued Saturday with a full schedule of super-regional games across the country.

After half of the super regionals got underway Friday, the remaining games began today. By the end of Monday, the eight-team field for the College World Series will be set.

Tennessee, the No. 1 overall seed in the tournament, needed a win to keep its season alive. Notre Dame won Game 1 of the super regional between the two teams Friday night. Each of the top five seeds in the tournament is still vying to win a national title.

Here are the results from Saturday's games and a recap of what happened.

2022 Super-Regional Scores

Knoxville: No. 1 Tennessee 12, Notre Dame 4

Greenville: No. 9 Texas 9, No. 8 East Carolina 8

Blacksburg: No. 4 Virginia Tech 14, Oklahoma 8

Chapel Hill: Arkansas 4, No. 10 North Carolina 1

College Station: No. 12 Louisville at No. 5 Texas A&M, 3 p.m. ET

Hattiesburg: Ole Miss at No. 11 Southern Mississippi, 4 p.m. ET

Stanford: Connecticut at No. 2 Stanford, 10:30 p.m. ET

Corvallis: No. 14 Auburn at No. 3 Oregon State, 10 p.m. ET

Full bracket at NCAA.com

Tennessee def. Notre Dame, 12-4

Taking a page from the Oklahoma softball team's playbook, the top-seeded Volunteers obliterated Notre Dame pitchers with an eight-run fifth inning en route to a 12-4 win.

Five of the eight runs were scored with two outs. Luc Lipcius homered twice and drove in four runs in the inning.

Jordan Beck and Evan Russell also homered in the fifth. Beck's three-run blast extended the lead to 5-0. Russell's solo shot gave him a school-record 39 career homers.

Lipcius finished the game 3-for-4 with two homers, four RBI and three runs scored.

The Vols provided more than enough offense for Chase Dollander. The sophomore allowed two runs on five hits with five strikeouts in seven innings.

Jack Zyska had an excellent performance in an otherwise forgettable day for the Fighting Irish. He had four of their seven hits, including a two-run homer in the bottom of the eighth.

Notre Dame and Tennessee will play a winner-take-all Game 3 on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

Texas def. East Carolina, 9-8

Texas kept its season alive by erasing a five-run deficit over the final three innings to get a 9-8 victory over East Carolina at Clark-LeClair Stadium.

Dylan Campbell's walk-off single in the bottom of the ninth off Wyatt Lunsford-Shenkman capped off the comeback.

The Pirates looked to be well on their way to a win and an appearance in the College World Series going into the bottom of the seventh. They took control of the game with a five-run fifth inning to go ahead 6-2.

Jacob Jenkins-Cowart had the big hit in the fifth with a three-run homer off Texas reliever Marcus Olivarez.

East Carolina added a seventh run in the top of the seventh on a wild pitch by Luke Harrison. Texas' comeback began in the bottom half of the inning on Douglas Hodo III's two-run homer.

Skyler Messinger tied the game with a three-run blast in the bottom of the eighth. Campbell's solo shot two batters later put the Longhorns back on top.

East Carolina was able to tie the score with two outs in the ninth. Jacob Starling crushed a solo home run to left field off Longhorns right-hander Andre Duplantier II.

Campbell, Hodo and Eric Kennedy combined for nine of Texas' 15 hits. They also had a total of four RBI and three runs scored in the win.

Texas and East Carolina will play on Sunday at 4 p.m. ET with the winner advancing to Omaha, Nebraska.

Virginia Tech def. Oklahoma, 14-8

Virginia Tech got 15 hits, including five homers, to beat Oklahoma in a 14-8 slugfest in Game 2 of the Blacksburg super regional.

Nick Biddison got the scoring barrage started with a leadoff homer in the top of the first.

After a scoreless second inning from both teams, the bats woke up in the third. Gavin Cross and Cade Hunter both homered for the Hokies to extend the lead to 5-0.

Oklahoma fought its way back into the game with three runs in the bottom of the third. The rally was aided by some poor pitching from Virginia Tech starter Drue Hackenberg, who walked two and hit two batters.

Blake Robertson and Jimmy Crooks had RBI singles off Hackenberg. The Sooners cut the deficit to 5-4 on Brett Squires' leadoff homer in the bottom of the fourth.

Virginia Tech got some breathing room with four runs in the fifth and three more in the sixth. The Hokies sent eight batters to the plate in the fifth. Tanner Schobel had a solo homer in the frame. Carson DeMartini and Eduardo Malinowski each had an RBI in the fifth.

The Sooners were able to get three runs in the bottom of the eighth, but it was too little and too late for them to get back in the game.

Game 3 of the series will be played on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

Arkansas def. North Carolina, 4-1

Connor Noland's fantastic start led Arkansas to a 4-1 win over North Carolina in Game 1 of the Chapel Hill super regional.

The senior tossed 6.2 shutout innings, allowing six hits with six strikeouts. Max Carlson nearly matched Noland pitch for pitch. The Tar Heels starter had a shutout for four innings before Arkansas was finally able to break through.

Peyton Stovall got the scoring started with a leadoff homer in the top of the fifth. Brady Slavens' RBI single and Cayden Wallace's sacrifice fly gave the Razorbacks a 3-0 lead.

North Carolina had a scoring opportunity in the first inning with the bases loaded and one out. Noland struck out Alberto Osuna and got Mikey Madej to groundout to end the threat.

The Tar Heels didn't get another runner to second base until Vance Honeycutt's solo home run off of Evan Taylor in the bottom of the eighth.

Arkansas can send North Carolina home with a win in Game 2 on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.