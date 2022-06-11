Patrick Reed Officially Joins LIV Golf Series After PGA Memo About Suspensions

Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The LIV Golf Invitational Series announced that 2018 Masters winner Patrick Reed will be joining the upstart Saudi Arabian-financed league.

Reed spoke with Arlo White about his decision Saturday:

The 31-year-old is a nine-time PGA Tour winner who has also finished 10th or better in six majors. He's 36th on the Official World Golf Rankings.

On Thursday, PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan announced that any current or future LIV Series players would be suspended from PGA Tour events.

Some players, such as Kevin Na, resigned their PGA Tour membership before the decision was rendered.

Reed is the ninth major winner to join LIV Golf, which includes Dustin Johnson, Phil Mickelson, Martin Kaymer, Charl Schwartzel, Sergio Garcia, Louis Oosthuizen, Bryson DeChambeau and Graeme McDowell.

The LIV Series also added Pat Perez on Saturday as well.