Knicks Rumors: Mitchell Robinson Not Expected to Interest Mavericks; Bulls Linked

The Chicago Bulls appear to be the New York Knicks' top competition for impending unrestricted free agent center Mitchell Robinson, per Marc Berman of the New York Post.

"The Post has learned the Bulls are continuing to do their research on Robinson ahead of the July 1 free-agency period. The Bulls could be the main competitors for Robinson if the Knicks don’t lock him up to a contract extension on June 30.

"The Bulls want to enhance their interior defense and believe Robinson could be a good fit slotted alongside offensive center Nikola Vucevic. ...

"Meanwhile, an NBA source said center-starved Dallas is not expected to be interested in Robinson at his hefty price tag (at least $11M per year) and have set their sights on cheaper free-agent centers."

Robinson, 24, averaged 8.5 points on 76.1 percent shooting to go with 8.6 rebounds and 1.8 blocks per game for the Knicks last season. He's played four NBA campaigns since New York selected him 36th in the 2018 draft.

