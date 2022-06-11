Dustin Johnson Shoots Final-Round 70, Finishes 8th Overall in 1st LIV Golf Event

Joe Maher/LIV Golf/Getty Images

Dustin Johnson finished in eighth place in the inaugural LIV Golf tournament at Centurion Club near London on Saturday.

DJ shot an even-par 70 in Saturday's third and final round, putting him at one under for the tournament, six shots behind winner Charl Schwartzel.

Johnson entered the final round in a tie for fifth at one under after shooting an even-par 70 in the second round as well.

The odds were stacked against him entering the third round in terms of challenging for a win, but he got off to a hot start with a great approach on his first hole:

There weren't many more highlights to speak of for DJ the rest of the way, though, as he hovered around the even-par mark and inside the top 10 during the round but never posed a threat to the leaders.

Still, there was plenty of interest in Johnson's performance given that at No. 15, he was the top-ranked player in the world to play in the first LIV Golf event.

Johnson's inclusion on the entry list for the LIV Golf London Invitational caused a stir, and he has made it clear ever since then that he is committed to LIV Golf.

DJ announced his resignation from the PGA Tour earlier this week, and after his round on Friday, he declared his plans to only play LIV Golf and major events in the future:

As the 2016 U.S. Open champion and 2020 Masters champion, Johnson has an exemption into the majors even if he remains off the PGA Tour.

In addition to being one of LIV Golf's top players and biggest stars, Johnson has apparently been playing the role of recruiter.

PGA Tour veteran Pat Perez announced during Saturday's broadcast that he had signed with LIV Golf, and he admitted that his friendship with Johnson played a big role, as DJ wanted Perez on his team:

It has been a big week for LIV Golf, as in addition to holding its first event and signing Perez, it announced the defection of both Bryson DeChambeau and Patrick Reed from the PGA Tour.

That means the level of competition is set to get tougher this season, and fan interest has a chance to increase as well.

As for Johnson, he got off to a solid start but will look to be more of a factor near the top of the leaderboard in future events.