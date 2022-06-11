Azerbaijan F1 Grand Prix 2022: Odds, Preview and Top Storylines

2 of 3

Clive Rose/Getty Images

Ferrari and Red Bull have the fastest cars on the Formula 1 grid.

As long as they avoid mechanical failures, or a clip of the wall in the tight corners on the Baku circuit, their cars will be at the front on Sunday.

Charles Leclerc laid down the fastest time in qualifying to land the pole position. Sergio Perez was 28-hundredths of a second back of him and Max Verstappen was 34-hundredths behind the Ferrari driver.

The pole position has not been an automatic key to victory for Leclerc this season. He won from the pole in Bahrain and Australia, two of the first three races on the calendar. Leclerc has not won in each of the last three races in which he started first.

Ferrari's top driver failed to cash in on the pole in Miami, Spain and Monaco. Red Bull won each of those races. Verstappen took first in Miami and Spain, while Perez won in Monaco.

Leclerc will be under pressure from Perez and Verstappen right away on Sunday. Red Bull has to like its chances of overtaking Leclerc since that strategy worked well for them so far this season.

Azerbaijan is a much easier track to pass on than Monaco, where the drivers last raced two weeks ago.

Leclerc, Perez or Verstappen should be considered the likely winner in Baku. Carlos Sainz could take the other Ferrari to Victory Lane, but he has not been in front much this season.

Sainz is a better candidate to finish on the podium. He has a pair of second-place finishes and two third-place marks this season.

Ferrari could use a different pit strategy with Sainz to put pressure on the Red Bull cars if he remains in fourth after the start.

Sainz could still have a chance to win, but Ferrari may focus most of its energy on getting Leclerc a victory to regain points in the drivers' championship standings after the Red Bull's four straight victories.