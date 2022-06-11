Steph Curry's Iconic Game 4 Draws Rave Reviews as Warriors Steal Game 4 from Celtics

Jesse D. GarrabrantNBAE via Getty Images

Steph Curry is a three-time champion, two-time MVP, the greatest shooter of all time and one of the defining superstars of his generation. The one knock against him in his storied career is that he's never been the NBA Finals MVP.

He sure looked like it on Friday night, though.

Curry dropped 43 points and 10 rebounds on the Boston Celtics in a pivotal Game 4, leading the Golden State Warriors to a 107-97 win that evened the series at two games apiece. He was 7-of-14 from three. All of that against the backdrop of a fervent Boston crowd, hoping to see its team take a commanding series lead.

The Warriors needed every bucket from Steph, with Draymond Green struggling mightily on offense yet again (two points on 1-of-7 shooting) and the duo of Andrew Wiggins and Klay Thompson combining for 34 points but on an inconsistent 14-of-34 shooting.

There were echoes of Game 1, albeit in reverse, in Game 4. The Warriors closed the game on a 17-3 run, reminiscent of Boston's 40-16 fourth quarter in the opening salvo of this series.

On Friday, the Celtics needed more from Jayson Tatum (23 points, 11 rebounds, six assists), who shot just 8-of-23 from the field. Jaylen Brown (21 points), Marcus Smart (18 points) and Derrick White (16 points off the bench) tried to pick up the slack, but nobody could keep up with Curry.

Golden State's majestic point guard proved, definitively, that he's the best player in this series. That previously elusive Finals MVP may be his soon enough.