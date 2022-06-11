X

    Steph Curry's Iconic Game 4 Draws Rave Reviews as Warriors Steal Game 4 from Celtics

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVJune 11, 2022

    Jesse D. GarrabrantNBAE via Getty Images

    Steph Curry is a three-time champion, two-time MVP, the greatest shooter of all time and one of the defining superstars of his generation. The one knock against him in his storied career is that he's never been the NBA Finals MVP.

    He sure looked like it on Friday night, though.

    Curry dropped 43 points and 10 rebounds on the Boston Celtics in a pivotal Game 4, leading the Golden State Warriors to a 107-97 win that evened the series at two games apiece. He was 7-of-14 from three. All of that against the backdrop of a fervent Boston crowd, hoping to see its team take a commanding series lead.

    NBA @NBA

    Still Chef Curry with the shot 💧<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NBAFinals?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NBAFinals</a> presented by <a href="https://twitter.com/YouTubeTV?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@YouTubeTV</a> 🏆 <a href="https://t.co/BxX3utq5r7">pic.twitter.com/BxX3utq5r7</a>

    ESPN @espn

    Steph was visibly upset after this DEEP three pointer 😳 <a href="https://t.co/HcFJilA4yT">pic.twitter.com/HcFJilA4yT</a>

    ESPN @espn

    Steph has 33 points through three quarters 🍿 <a href="https://t.co/FAwuEWQ8TN">pic.twitter.com/FAwuEWQ8TN</a>

    So it wasn't a surprise when Curry was the toast of NBA Twitter after the contest:

    CJ McCollum @CJMcCollum

    30 is a bad boy.

    Joel “Troel” Embiid @JoelEmbiid

    AMAZING

    LeBron James @KingJames

    Chef is INSANE!!! 😂😂😂😂😂

    Tyrese Haliburton @TyHaliburton22

    Special performance by 30 sheesh

    jason concepcion @netw3rk

    steph doing herculean feats right now

    Tim Kawakami @timkawakami

    Maybe Curry's greatest Finals game. And he's had many great ones. Just transcendent tonight.

    Blake Anderson @UncleBlazer

    THIS IS STEPH CURRY’S LEAGUE YOU ARE JUST PLAYING IN IT 👨🏽‍🍳👨🏽‍🍳👨🏽‍🍳👨🏽‍🍳👨🏽‍🍳👨🏽‍🍳👨🏽‍🍳👨🏽‍🍳👨🏽‍🍳👨🏽‍🍳👨🏽‍🍳👨🏽‍🍳👨🏽‍🍳👨🏽‍🍳👨🏽‍🍳👨🏽‍🍳👨🏽‍🍳👨🏽‍🍳👨🏽‍🍳👨🏽‍🍳👨🏽‍🍳👨🏽‍🍳

    Jordan Schultz @Schultz_Report

    Steph Curry is the greatest PG ever.

    Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps

    A truly remarkable performance from Stephen Curry. He's been so much better than everyone in this series, it's been incredible to watch.

    Kevin O'Connor @KevinOConnorNBA

    All-time stuff by Steph. One of his best games ever.

    Kirk Goldsberry @kirkgoldsberry

    This is Stephen Curry's 2nd career 40-point Finals game.

    The Warriors needed every bucket from Steph, with Draymond Green struggling mightily on offense yet again (two points on 1-of-7 shooting) and the duo of Andrew Wiggins and Klay Thompson combining for 34 points but on an inconsistent 14-of-34 shooting.

    There were echoes of Game 1, albeit in reverse, in Game 4. The Warriors closed the game on a 17-3 run, reminiscent of Boston's 40-16 fourth quarter in the opening salvo of this series.

    On Friday, the Celtics needed more from Jayson Tatum (23 points, 11 rebounds, six assists), who shot just 8-of-23 from the field. Jaylen Brown (21 points), Marcus Smart (18 points) and Derrick White (16 points off the bench) tried to pick up the slack, but nobody could keep up with Curry.

    Golden State's majestic point guard proved, definitively, that he's the best player in this series. That previously elusive Finals MVP may be his soon enough.

