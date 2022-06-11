UFC 275 Fight Card: PPV Schedule, Odds and Predictions for Teixeira vs. Prochazka

0 of 4

Glover Teixeira and Jiri Prochazka are two men on the opposite ends of the legacy-building process at UFC 275.

The two light heavyweights will meet with the title on the line in the main event in Kallang, Singapore.

Teixeira, who walks into Saturday night's main event as the champion, is trying to build the final bullet points on his resume. It took the 42-year-old nearly a decade to finally get his moment of glory and win the championship.

Meanwhile, Jiri Prochazka has been fast-tracked to a title shot. He's entering the Octagon for just the third time but will be fighting for the title after winning his first two fights in the promotion.

Elsewhere on the card, Valentina Shevchenko will look to earn her seventh-consecutive title defense of her flyweight championship. This time, Taila Santos is the woman trying to end Bullet's reign.

Here's a look at the complete schedule and the biggest questions that will be answered on Saturday night.