College Baseball Super Regionals 2022: Results, Highlights and Bracket from Friday

The NCAA Division I Men's College World Series' super regional round kicked off Friday with a quartet of games. Here's a look at the day's action and how it all went down.

Oklahoma 5, No. 4 Virginia Tech 4

No. 8 East Carolina 13, No. 9 Texas 7

Notre Dame at No. 1 Tennessee, 6 p.m. ET

No. 12 Louisville at No. 5 Texas A&M, 8:30 p.m. ET

The bottom of the order propelled Oklahoma against Virginia Tech.

Jackson Nicklaus, Brett Squires and Kendall Pettis each racked up two hits, while Nicklaus and Squires scored four of the Sooners' five runs. Pettis had two RBI.

Oklahoma led 5-0 going into the bottom of the sixth, but defensive miscues nearly cost the Sooners. In the sixth, Virginia Tech's Cade Hunter reached on a fielding error, and Carson Jones hit a two-run homer two batters later.

In the seventh, Tanner Schobel reached on a throwing error with two outs, and Jack Hurley hit a two-run bomb.

That's as close as Virginia Tech got, though. Trevin Michael came on in relief of winning pitcher Jake Bennett (7 IP, 1 ER, 8 K) and struck out the first four batters he faced. After Nick Biddison flied out to center, Sooners right fielder John Spikerman made the play of the day with a diving catch to end the game.

Game 2 of the best-of-three series is set for noon ET Saturday in Blacksburg, Virginia.

East Carolina and Texas combined for seven home runs and 28 hits in the Pirates' victory.

Bryson Worrell, Jacob Starling and Alec Makarewicz each hit home runs for East Carolina, which scored five runs in the bottom of the eighth to put the game away. Worrell had four hits and four runs, and Jacob Jenkins-Cowart added four RBI.

Murphy Stehly hit two home runs for the Longhorns, and Douglas Hodo III and Ivan Melendez added a homer apiece as well.

ECU led 7-2 after five before Texas mounted a comeback and cut the Pirates' lead to 8-7 in the top of the eighth. Makarewicz ended the threat with a diving stop at third.

After flashing the leather, Makarewicz led off with a solo home run, and Jenkins-Cowart later hit a two-run double.

Game 2 is set for noon ET Saturday in Greenville, North Carolina.