    Robinson Cano Agrees to Minor League Contract with Padres After Release

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVJune 10, 2022

    Denis Poroy/Getty Images

    Robinson Cano is back with the San Diego Padres.

    Eight days after the team released him, the Padres signed Cano to a minor league contract Friday.

    San Diego Padres @Padres

    The <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Padres?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Padres</a> have signed Robinson Canó to a minor league contract and assigned him to Triple-A El Paso.

