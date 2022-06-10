Cowboys' Micah Parsons Sending Fans Money After Twitter Exchange over Gas Prices

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

Since no one else is trying to fix soaring gas prices across the country, Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons is taking matters into his own hands to help those in need.

The ordeal began on Thursday when Parsons tweeted about the average cost per gallon of gas being nearly $5 in the United States:

After a fan responded to his tweet about "not being rich having to deal with this," the Penn State alum agreed and urged fans to send him their Cash App info so he can help them out.

Parsons posted a video showing he had to pay $116.46 to fill his vehicle with gas. The reigning Defensive Rookie of the Year is fortunate that he can afford to pay it without really having to think about it.

Per Spotrac, Parsons' contract paid him a $2.445 million signing bonus and a $660,000 base salary in 2021. He's set to earn $1.44 million in base salary this season, plus another $2.445 million from his signing bonus.

Parsons later posted a screenshot of some of the people he sent $25 to, noting there was more coming to others who sent him their info.

Per Chris Isidore of CNN.com, the average cost for a gallon of gas is up to $4.99, with California having the highest cost per gallon in the country at $6.42.

Tom Kloza, global head of energy analysis for the OPIS that tracks gas prices for AAA, told Isidore the national average could get up to $6 per gallon by the end of the summer.

"Anything goes from June 20 to Labor Day," Kloza said. “Come hell or high gas prices, people are going to take vacations."

One of the biggest reasons for rising gas prices is sanctions placed on Russian oil stemming from the country's invasion of Ukraine.

"The EU’s recent decision to ban oil tanker shipments from Russia has sent oil prices soaring on those global markets," Isidore wrote.

It's unclear at this point when prices might start to drop, but at least Parsons is willing to help out in a small way for those who need it.