Jake Paul, Amanda Serrano to Headline Showtime PPV Boxing Card at MSG on August 6

Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Jake Paul has set a date and location for his next boxing match.

The YouTube personality announced a double-main event card featuring himself and boxing superstar Amanda Serrano at Madison Square Garden on Aug. 6.

Promoter Eddie Hearn recently told Sean O'Brien of TalkSport that he has "heard" a bout between Paul and Tommy Fury was in the works.

While an opponent has yet to be announced, it would make sense if Fury ends up getting the spot. The English boxer was originally supposed to fight Paul on Dec. 18, but he was forced to withdraw from the bout due to a bacterial infection and a rib injury.

Tyron Woodley, who lost to Paul by split decision in August, stepped in as a replacement. Paul defeated the former UFC welterweight champion by knockout in the sixth round.

Paul has a 5-0 career record as a professional boxer. He has yet to square off against a classically-trained boxer since entering the sport. The 25-year-old has defeated Woodley twice, former UFC fighter Ben Askren, former NBA player Nate Robinson and YouTuber AnEsonGib.

Serrano is returning to the ring coming off her first loss in a decade. She lost a split decision to undisputed lightweight champion Katie Taylor at Madison Square Garden on April 30.

The defeat was just the second of Serrano's career and snapped her 28-fight winning streak dating back to April 2012.

Serrano has also dabbled in mixed martial arts at various points in her career. The Real Deal has a 2-0-1 record in MMA since 2018. She most recently defeated Valentina Garcia via first-round submission at the iKON Fighting Federation 7 event on June 11, 2021.