Dustin Johnson in 5th Place, 1 Under Par Through 2 Rounds of LIV London Debut

Chris Trotman/LIV Golf/Getty Images

Dustin Johnson had an inconsistent day in the second round of LIV Golf's inaugural event at Centurion Club in London.

After posting a one-under-par 69 on Thursday, Johnson finished even par in the second round. He heads into the final round tied with three other players for fifth place, trailing leader Charl Schwartzel by eight strokes (-9).

Johnson's standout moment of the day came on his 13th hole. His second shot landed 10 feet away from the hole, leaving him with an easy eagle putt that moved him into sole possession of fourth place.

Aside from that moment, Johnson wasn't particularly sharp on the course Friday. He needed four shots to get on the green on his first hole. The 2020 Masters champion was one over par for the tournament after making a double-bogey.

Johnson's second-hole tee shot landed in the tall grass. His attempt to save it failed when the ball landed on the green before rolling off. He eventually wound up three over par for the day (+2 overall) and eight shots off the lead.

The South Carolina native did eventually find a groove that got him back under par. His first birdie came on the seventh hole, and he nearly had a second one on his eighth hole, but the ball rolled just past the cup.

Johnson also missed an easy birdie putt on No. 10 after getting on the green in two shots. His best run of the round started at No. 12 when he made birdie, followed by the eagle that moved him two under par for the round.

After hitting two bogeys that dropped him back to even par for the round, Johnson had an opportunity to get back under par on the final hole. He couldn't quite convert on his birdie attempt, leaving him to settle for par and a 70.

The final round will get underway at 9 a.m. ET. Johnson has had occasional moments in which he's played up to his usual high standards. He will need to put it all together for 18 holes to make a big move up the leaderboard.