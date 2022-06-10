Raiders Rumors: Darren Waller Contract Expected to Be Priority After Renfrow Deal

AP Photo/John McCoy, File

A new contract for tight end Darren Waller is reportedly on the Las Vegas Raiders' to-do list after they signed wide receiver Hunter Renfrow to a multiyear extension Friday.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported Waller was "expected to be a priority" even though he has two seasons left on his four-year, $29.8 million contract.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.