Bryson DeChambeau Officially Joins LIV After PGA Tour Suspends Participating Golfers

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Bryson DeChambeau is officially a member of the LIV Golf Invitational Series.

The circuit announced DeChambeau's arrival Friday.

LIV Golf CEO and commissioner Greg Norman said in a statement that DeChambeau is "committed to pushing the boundaries in pursuit of excellence."

James Corrigan of the Telegraph reported Wednesday that DeChambeau and Patrick Reed agreed to "multimillion-dollar deals" to leave the PGA Tour for LIV.

The new golf organization has been a source of significant controversy. Saudi Arabia is financing the venture through its public investment fund, and Kendall Baker of Axios noted it has pledged $400 million for this season alone ($225 million in prize money).

The Saudi government has been accused of "sportswashing" to improve its reputation around the world amid numerous allegations of human rights violations. The United States implicated Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman as approving a plan to "capture or kill" exiled Saudi reporter Jamal Khashoggi, who was murdered in the Saudi consulate in Turkey in 2018.

Per Dan Rapaport of Golf Digest, DeChambeau's deal with LIV is worth more than $100 million guaranteed.

Rapaport noted DeChambeau, Phil Mickelson and Dustin Johnson are receiving between $400 million and $500 million combined.

Seventeen current and former members of the PGA Tour are playing in the LIV Golf event in London this weekend.

The PGA Tour has suspended all 17 of them, and commissioner Jay Monahan said in a memo that players who take part in future events will face the same discipline.

It's unclear what a suspension entails. The United States Golf Association has said it will allow players who take part in the LIV Golf event in London to play in the U.S. Open next week.

Since DeChambeau just signed his deal with LIV, he's not competing in London. The circuit's next event will take place at Pumpkin Ridge in Portland, Oregon, from June 30 to July 2.