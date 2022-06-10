Tiger Woods Joins Michael Jordan, LeBron James as Only Athletes to Be Billionaires

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Michael Jordan and LeBron James have company in the billionaire athletes club.

Per Matt Craig of Forbes.com, Tiger Woods' net worth is now estimated to be $1 billion, thanks in large part to his sponsorship deals with Gatorade, Monster Energy, TaylorMade, Rolex and Nike.

Craig noted that "less than" 10 percent of Woods' career earnings and net worth came from prize money on the golf course.

