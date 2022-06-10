Baker Mayfield Trade Rumors: Execs Feel There's 'No Chance' QB Ever Plays for Browns

Mark Alberti/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

An "overwhelming majority" of NFL executives reportedly believe quarterback Baker Mayfield has played his last down for the Cleveland Browns.

There have been questions about whether Mayfield could return to the starting role if Deshaun Watson, who is the subject of 24 civil lawsuits from women accusing him of sexual assault or misconduct during massage sessions, is suspended by the league. However, ESPN's Dan Graziano reported Friday it's unlikely a reconciliation is on the horizon.

"He's done with them, and they're done with him," a source told Graziano. "That was true once he found out they were trying to trade for Deshaun."

