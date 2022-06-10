NFL Trade Rumors: Execs Feel Jimmy Garoppolo, Baker Mayfield Will Likely Be Released

Ric Tapia/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

After months of trade rumors and speculation, Jimmy Garoppolo and Baker Mayfield could both end up becoming free agents before the start of the season.

Per ESPN's Dan Graziano, a straw poll of various NFL executives, coaches and agents found a majority of them believe Garoppolo and Mayfield will be released by their respective teams.

Garoppolo's situation is more complicated than Mayfield's right now because of his injury status. The 30-year-old is still recovering from shoulder surgery he had in March.

San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters on Tuesday that Garoppolo, who was excused from the team's mandatory minicamp this week, is on target to be medically cleared in July.

There hasn't been any trade speculation around Garoppolo in months. Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer reported in May that both Garoppolo and the 49ers "are willing to be flexible" regarding his contract to help facilitate a deal.

"And that means, if a team’s out there wanting to renegotiate the final year of his contract, which has $24.8 million on it (and is not guaranteed), as part of a trade, the opportunity’s there to do it, and other teams know it," Breer wrote.

Mayfield also had surgery in January to repair a torn labrum. His estimated recovery time was four to six months, with the Cleveland Browns expecting him to be fully recovered by the start of training camp.

The Browns announced on Wednesday that Mayfield was excused from mandatory minicamp next week, calling it a "mutual decision and best for both parties."

Mayfield told ESPN's Adam Schefter on March 17 he formally requested a trade from the Browns. At the time, the team wasn't prepared to grant his request.

Cleveland's subsequent acquisition of Deshaun Watson in a trade with the Houston Texans and signing Jacoby Brissett to be the backup has certainly altered the organization's approach with Mayfield.

Per ESPN's Jake Trotter, the Browns and Carolina Panthers discussed a Mayfield trade during Day 2 of the NFL draft. A deal "never got close" because the Browns balked at Carolina's request that they pick up the majority of Mayfield's $18.9 million salary for 2022.

The Panthers wound up trading up in the third round to select Mississippi quarterback Matt Corral. They also have Sam Darnold on the roster.

According to Graziano, the Panthers were the most popular destination for Garoppolo among the NFL people he spoke to.

The Seattle Seahawks, who have frequently been linked to Mayfield throughout the offseason, were the most popular landing spot for the former No. 1 overall pick if he is released.

Training camp is the next major event on the NFL calendar in late July. Garoppolo and Mayfield should expect a resolution to their situations around that point.