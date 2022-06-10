Hunter Renfrow, Raiders Agree to Reported 2-Year, $32M Contract After Pro Bowl Season

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

The Las Vegas Raiders and wide receiver Hunter Renfrow have reached an agreement on a contract extension, the team announced.

Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported the new two-year, $32 million deal includes $21 million in guaranteed money for Renfrow, who earned his first Pro Bowl selection in 2021.

The 26-year-old Clemson product has developed into one of the league's premier slot receivers since the Raiders selected him in the fifth round of the 2019 draft.

After posting solid numbers across his first two seasons—1,261 yards and six touchdowns in 29 games—he enjoyed a breakout campaign in 2021 to the tune of 103 catches for 1,038 yards and nine scores in 17 contests.

The Raiders reached the playoffs with a 10-7 record, but they still went through a coaching change in the offseason as longtime New England Patriots assistant Josh McDaniels took over as their new head coach.

Renfrow told Tashan Reed of The Athletic he's happy with the direction of the offense under McDaniels and offensive coordinator Mick Lombardi.

"Sometimes I can get a little too creative, so they're doing a great job of, 'This is why we're doing it, and we've got to stay within the framework and the parameters that we put in place,'" he said. "I've loved being a little more process-driven and detailed."

Renfrow, who received a strong 80.6 overall grade from Pro Football Focus last season, will likely see his target share drop in 2022 following the arrival of Davante Adams in a blockbuster trade with the Green Bay Packers.

That said, the trio of Adams, Renfrow and tight end Darren Waller should give the Raiders one of the NFL's most productive pass-catching trios and could push quarterback Derek Carr, who ranked fifth with 4,804 passing yards last season, toward the top spot in that category.

Even if Renfrow's targets drop somewhere into the 80s, which would be a middle ground between his 2020 and 2021 seasons, he'll remain a vital part of the offense, especially on third down.