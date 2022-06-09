Draymond Green Told CJ McCollum That Celtics 'Will Still Be Ringless Just Like You'

AP Photo/Steven Senne

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green had some trash talk reserved for New Orleans Pelicans guard and ESPN analyst CJ McCollum after the Dubs' 116-100 loss to the Boston Celtics in Game 3 of the NBA Finals on Wednesday.

Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports set the scene, reporting that McCollum was outside the Warriors locker room in Boston's TD Garden. Green stopped when he saw McCollum, and the two chatted it up.

McCollum then notified Green of his NBA Finals choice.

"I’ve got to tell you this," McCollum said. "I picked Boston to win Game 3, I picked you guys to win Game 4. But ultimately, I’ve got the Celtics winning the Finals. I just want you to hear it from me first before you hear me say it on TV."

Green fired back: "That’s fine. Those Celtics will still be ringless just like you. Respect." He then walked away with a smirk on his face.

"Damn, that was a good-ass comeback,” McCollum said after. "But, hey, he heard it from me."

McCollum hasn't won an NBA title, but he's done well in by making the playoffs in each of his nine seasons, averaging 19.2 points per game along the way.

He's also part of a Pels team on the rise that made the playoffs this past year despite missing superstar Zion Williamson because of a broken right foot.

As for Green, Wednesday was a rough night for the four-time All-Star. He had just two points, four rebounds and three assists before fouling out.

But the three-time NBA champion and the rest of the Warriors are still very much alive in this best-of-seven series and will grab home-court advantage back with a road win in Game 4, which will take place Friday in Boston. The series shifts back to San Francisco for Game 5 on Monday.