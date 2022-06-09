NAACP Calls for Commanders' Jack Del Rio to Resign or Be Fired After Jan. 6 Comments

Justin Casterline/Getty Images

In response to his recent comments about the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection at the United States Capitol, the NAACP is calling for Washington Commanders defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio to resign or be fired.

NAACP president Derrick Johnson issued a statement calling Del Rio's comments "offensive and ignorant" and saying he "can't coach a majority Black team while turning your back on the Black community."

During a press conference on Wednesday, Del Rio called the Capitol breach a "dust-up." He was asked about the topic after responding to a tweet by equating the insurrection to the to the civil unrest in the summer of 2020 over police violence sparked by George Floyd's murder by Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin.

