NFL Rumors: Peyton Manning Discussing Broncos Equity, Advisory Role with New Owners

Dustin Bradford/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The new Denver Broncos ownership group has had discussions about bringing Peyton Manning on in an advisory role, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Per Schefter, the role could lead to Manning becoming part of the ownership group and having equity in the franchise.

The Broncos announced Tuesday that the franchise has been sold to the Walton-Penner family, led by Walmart heir Rob Walton. The sale reportedly totaled $4.65 billion, per Mike Klis of 9News, a record for any U.S. sports franchise.

Manning spent the final four years of his playing career with the Broncos, leading the team to a Super Bowl title after the 2015 season before retiring.

The Hall of Famer also won Comeback Player of the Year in 2012, his first year with the organization. In 2013, he won his fifth career MVP award while setting NFL records with 5,477 passing yards and 55 touchdown passes. The Broncos reached the Super Bowl that year before losing to the Seattle Seahawks.

Though Manning spent the majority of his career with the Indianapolis Colts, his success during a brief stint in Denver earned him a spot in the team's Ring of Fame last year.

The 46-year-old now has a chance to play a role within the organization as it heads into a new era.

Manning, who earned nearly $250 million during his playing career and plenty more through endorsements, could soon also own a share of a team he starred for as a player.