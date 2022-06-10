5 Talking Points Heading into UFC 275 in Singapore

1 of 5

Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC

When he shocked Jan Blachowicz in October by second-round submission, 42-year-old Glover Teixeira became the oldest first-time champion in UFC history.

Saturday, he's the underdog again; as of Thursday, DraftKings had the champ at +170 to defend the strap against upstart Jiri Prochazka. But if he can win, he'll take a step closer to being the oldest champ in UFC history, full stop.

The current record-holder? That would be the ageless wonder Randy Couture, who at 43 years and eight months defeated Tim Sylvia to take back the heavyweight crown in 2007 at UFC 68. He was 45 years and four months old when he lost the belt to Brock Lesnar. So by that calculus, Teixeira still has a ways to go.

Can he do it? People have been counting out Teixeira his entire career, thanks to age and an uninspiring fight style. Standing across the cage from him Saturday, Prochazka is a berserker of the highest order. All the former Rizin champ has done is earn a startling 10 knockout wins in a row, including two UFC fights to date, both of which saw him net performance bonuses.

Prochazka is dangerous, but it wouldn't be the first time Teixeira has been clipped, and he's tough and opportunistic, adept at turning knockdowns into takedowns. He could stifle the Czech with work on the mat and on the fence. Will he do it? That’s an open question. But a win would move him that much further toward legendary status.