    Tom Brady: 'Zero' Truth to Rumors of Discontent with Former Bucs HC Bruce Arians

    Rob Goldberg@@TheRobGoldbergFeatured Columnist IVJune 9, 2022

    Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

    Tampa Bay Buccaneers star Tom Brady denied reports he and Bruce Arians had a rift toward the end of last season.

    Rick Stroud @NFLSTROUD

    Tom Brady says there was no truth to reports that his relationship with Bruce Arians soured. “Zero whatsoever.” <a href="https://t.co/XVkpkiTDJ9">pic.twitter.com/XVkpkiTDJ9</a>

    "He and I have a great relationship," Brady said of Arians. "Part of why I chose here was because of Bruce."

    Brady initially retired earlier in the offseason before returning, but then Arians stepped away while elevating Todd Bowles to head coach.

    Former NFL offensive lineman Rich Ohrnberger said on Twitter that the "relationship was souring" between Brady and Arians.

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

