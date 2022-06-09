Tom Brady: 'Zero' Truth to Rumors of Discontent with Former Bucs HC Bruce Arians

Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

Tampa Bay Buccaneers star Tom Brady denied reports he and Bruce Arians had a rift toward the end of last season.

"He and I have a great relationship," Brady said of Arians. "Part of why I chose here was because of Bruce."

Brady initially retired earlier in the offseason before returning, but then Arians stepped away while elevating Todd Bowles to head coach.

Former NFL offensive lineman Rich Ohrnberger said on Twitter that the "relationship was souring" between Brady and Arians.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.