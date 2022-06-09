Lions' Jameson Williams Unlikely to Return from Knee Injury for Start of Camp

Jeff Speer/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Rookie wide receiver Jameson Williams' recovery from a torn ACL is likely going to prevent him from taking part in training camp with the Detroit Lions.

Head coach Dan Campbell told reporters on Thursday that he doesn't see Williams "being ready for training camp" and that they won't rush him back before he's at full strength.

Williams tore his ACL in the second quarter of Alabama's 33-18 loss to Georgia in the College Football Playoff Championship on Jan. 10.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported at the time that doctors believed Williams will be able to retain the speed he had before the injury after undergoing surgery. The 21-year-old had the procedure on Jan. 18.

Speaking to NFL Network's James Palmer on March 30, Williams said he is "ahead of schedule" in his rehab and he's expecting to be fully cleared before the start of training camp.

The Lions had no concerns about Williams' ability to make a full recovery. They traded up with the Minnesota Vikings to get the No. 12 pick in the 2022 NFL draft that they used to select the Alabama star.

Last season was Williams' first year at the University of Alabama. He transferred to the Crimson Tide after spending the previous two years at Ohio State.

Williams struggled to get on the field with the Buckeyes playing behind Garrett Wilson and Chris Olave, who were also first-round picks in this year's draft. He had a breakout 2021 at Alabama with 1,572 yards and 15 touchdowns in 15 games.

The Missouri native was named to the All-SEC and All-America first teams.

Thursday marks the final day of mandatory minicamp for the Lions. Training camp will begin in late July, though the team has yet to announce an official start date.