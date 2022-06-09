Warriors' Klay Thompson Rips 'Rude' Celtics Fans 'Dropping F-Bombs' Around Children

Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images

Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson called out fans at TD Garden for their actions during the Boston Celtics' Game 3 win in the 2022 NBA Finals.

Thompson said the crowd was "not a factor" in the Celtics' 116-100 victory to take a 2-1 series lead before expanding on what he heard Wednesday night:

Warriors forward Draymond Green, who was the target of "F--k you, Draymond" chants throughout the contest, also downplayed the impact of the fans.

"They just talking," Green told reporters. "It's not really my job to react to them. So, they did what I expected."

Asked about the crowd, Golden State head coach Steve Kerr replied: "Classy. Very classy."

While Green downplayed the crowd's impact on his play, he put together one of his worst performances of the playoffs. He tallied two points, four rebounds and three assists while failing to make his usual game-changing defensive impact in 35 minutes before fouling out.

The Celtics, who dropped Game 2 in lopsided fashion after winning Game 1 on the road, bounced back by shooting 48.3 percent from the field (43 of 89) and significantly outrebounding the Dubs, 47-31.

Unlike their counterparts from Golden State, Boston's players thought the TD Garden atmosphere was a key part of the Game 3 victory, using a common word: different.

"It definitely felt different," Marcus Smart said. "It's definitely fuel for the fire for us. It gives us goosebumps to be able to say that. It took this team, this organization, 12 years since they've been back to the Finals. We look up, and we see those banners, and we see those numbers. It's something that gives us that motivation to go out there and try to be the next person up."

Al Horford added: "The energy of our fans was just contagious. I felt it going in when I did my shooting an hour-and-a-half before the game, and when I saw that, it was like, 'Yeah, it's going to be different tonight.'"

TD Garden is back in the spotlight Friday night for a critical Game 4. The C's would love to head back west with a 3-1 series lead, but they can expect more resistance from Green and Co.

The chants in Draymond's direction will likely be louder than ever as Boston tries to move one step closer to a championship.