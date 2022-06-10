Impact Wrestling Results: Winners, Grades and Highlights from June 9

2 of 4

In a pretaped segment, The Good Brothers traveled to the Briscoe Brothers' farm in Sandy Fork, Delaware, where they first encountered Papa Briscoe before a brawl with their Slammiversary opponents attacked and sent them scurrying.

After encountering each other in last week's tag team main event, Steve Maclin battled Honor No More's French Canadian Frankenstein, PCO, in singles competition.

PCO threw caution to the wind early and often in the match, using his own body as a weapon, even when it failed miserably and left him writhing in pain, such as late in the match, when his shoulder was obviously injured but he refused medical treatment.

Maclin, seizing an opening created by the distraction, downed the undead competitor and scored another impressive victory as he remains in championship contention.

The match was more of the unabashed risk from PCO, who throws himself around the squared circle with reckless abandon in the name of punishing his opponent and, maybe, scoring the win.

That was not the case here as Maclin continued his winning ways and built momentum heading into Slammiversary. He is a genuine breakout star who is already a bigger deal in Impact Wrestling than he ever was in WWE, where his talents were mistakenly tied to those of two other competitors in a trio that ultimately proved more costly than good.

PCO is an interesting situation in that he is technically a heel as part of Honor No More but his popularity among fans allows him to have these physical battles against fellow bad guys. It is only a matter of time before he breaks away from the faction and becomes the most improbable fan-favorite in the sport, building off of what he accomplished in Ring of Honor and, potentially, inserting himself in the upper-card in Impact.

