Belmont Stakes 2022 Contenders: Odds, Jockey and Pedigree Info for Top Favorites

There's only an eight-horse field for the 2022 Belmont Stakes, so there will be fewer participants in Saturday's race than there were in either the Kentucky Derby or the Preakness Stakes last month. However, those who watched those events will recognize some of the horses. Most notably, Derby champion Rich Strike.

After an improbable victory as an 80-1 longshot in the Kentucky Derby, Rich Strike is set to return to race action in Saturday's Belmont Stakes in Elmont, New York, after he didn't run the Preakness. Although a Triple Crown isn't on the line, Rich Strike could go 2-for-2 in the marquee events that he ran.

Mo Donegal and Barber Road are the other Kentucky Derby participants that will be racing on Saturday, while Creative Minister and Skippylongstocking both competed in the Preakness and are also running the Belmont.

Here's the full field for the 2022 Belmont Stakes, followed by a closer look at the top contenders.