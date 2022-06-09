Klay Thompson 'Getting 2015 Vibes' After Warriors' Game 3 Loss vs. Celtics

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

The Golden State Warriors are down two games to one in the NBA Finals after losing 116-100 to the Boston Celtics in Game 3 of the best-of-seven series on Wednesday.

Golden State was in the same position in 2015 when it trailed 2-1 in the NBA Finals to LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers before winning three straight to earn the title.

Warriors shooting guard Klay Thompson had that series on his mind when he spoke with reporters postgame.

The Warriors need to be far better on the boards (47-31 Game 3 deficit) and take better care of the ball (eight fourth-quarter turnovers) to turn this series around. Draymond Green (two points, fouled out) also needs to rebound from a rough performance.

On the bright side, Thompson bounced back from a 4-of-19 Game 2 performance to drop 25 points on Wednesday. Curry (31.3 PPG in the NBA Finals) continued his sensational championship performance with 31 points on 12-of-22 shooting.

Golden State's top trio of Curry, Thompson and Green did come back against the Cavs, but that team was missing Kevin Love all series and Kyrie Irving for Games 2-6 due to injury.

This Celtics team is far more formidable and deeper on paper with a stout starting lineup featuring Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and Marcus Smart.

Still, the Warriors are still in this series and will look to even it up on Friday in Boston at 9 p.m. ET.