College Softball World Series 2022: Oklahoma Blows Out Texas in Game 1 Win

C. Morgan Engel/NCAA Photos via Getty Images

Texas scored the first run in Game 1 of the softball Women's College World Series Championship Finals. It was a strong start for the Longhorns, at least until Oklahoma scored the next 16.

The Sooners jumped all over their rivals on Wednesday night, running away with a 16-1 win that moved them one victory away from defending their title and winning a sixth softball championship in school history.

Oklahoma answered Texas' first inning run with five of their own, and it was off to the races for the Sooners from there, with Jocelyn Alo and Tiare Jennings each hitting two homers and Taylon Snow and Jana Johns adding a dinger apiece.

Hope Trautwein and Nicole May combined to give up just three hits and a run, with Trautwein earning the win. Hailey Dolcini, who gave up four hits and five runs (two earned) in 0.2 innings took the loss.

While the Red River rivalry is a classic in sports, it's a classic David vs. Goliath story in softball this season. The Sooners have been the wire-to-wire No. 1 team in the country, going an incredible 57-3 this season.

Texas (47-20-1), meanwhile, is playing in its first Women's College World Series Championship Finals in program history and is the first unseeded team to ever advance to this point.

Texas did beat Oklahoma during the season, the first team to do so this year, so the Longhorns won't go down without a fight. But in that contest, Dolcini led the way on the mound, and Oklahoma roughed her up on Wednesday.

The Sooners have now won four of the five games between the teams this season. And they've won their past two games by 15 runs apiece.

Oklahoma is not to be trifled with—they proved as much in Game 1. If Texas is going to win a title, they'll have to be nearly perfect.