Free-Agent OL Laurent Duvernay-Tardif Pausing NFL Career Again for Medical Residency

Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Veteran offensive lineman Laurent Duvernay-Tardif is once again putting his NFL career on hold.

Pre the Canadian Press (h/t the Associated Press), the 31-year-old Canadian will begin a residency program at a Montreal-area hospital in July. Duvernay-Tardif, who is working toward becoming a physician, was the first player to opt out of the 2020 season, and he did so to assist in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic by working at a long-term care facility in Montreal.

