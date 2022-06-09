UFC 275 Predictions: Bleacher Report Main Card Staff Picks

0 of 5

Yong Teck Lim/Getty Images

UFC 275 will go down Sunday in Singapore—that's Saturday night for those of us in North America. It will be the first UFC pay-per-view in Southeast Asia, and the promotion has put together a nice card.

It's headlined by a light heavyweight title fight between ageless champion Glover Teixeira and challenger Jiri Prochazka. It will mark the 42-year-old Teixeira's first title defense after he won the belt with a submission against Jan Blachowicz last year. The 29-year-old Prochazka will compete for a UFC title for the first time after scoring highlight-reel knockouts in his first two bouts in the Octagon, and many more before he signed with the promotion.

Co-headlining honors will also go to a title fight, as dominant flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko will look for a ridiculous seventh title defense against Brazilian knockout artist Taila Santos.

The card also features a high-stakes rematch between former strawweight champions Zhang Weili and Joanna Jedrzejczyk. Weili won the pair's first fight, which is regarded as among the best in UFC history, via a split decision. We'll see if the three-round sequel lives up to the original, but the stakes couldn't be higher, as the winner has been promised a crack at new strawweight queen Carla Esparza.

The rest of the main card is rounded out, finally, with a flyweight bout between Manel Kape and Rogerio Bontorin and a welterweight contest between Ramazan Emeev and Jack Della Maddalena—two excellent matchups on paper.

Keep scrolling to see who the B/R combat sports squad is picking in the five fights that compose the main card.