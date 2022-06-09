Celtics' TD Garden Basket Revealed to Be Too High After Warriors' Complaints

Celtics' TD Garden Basket Revealed to Be Too High After Warriors' ComplaintsJune 9, 2022
The Golden State Warriors' warm-ups were put on pause Wednesday because their basket at Boston's TD Garden was a few inches too high.
ESPN's Kendra Andrews broke down the situation:
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
With a little over 90 minutes to tip off one of the Warriors assistant coaches noticed that the rim seemed too high in early warmups. He brought a couple players out to confirm and they also believed the rim was too high. They measured and in fact the rim was 2 inches too high.
Warriors guard Gary Payton II was one of the players who noticed the difference:
The Warriors and Boston Celtics will play Game 3 of the NBA Finals at 9 p.m. ET.
It's an unusually late start for an NBA Finals game in the Eastern time zone, and Warriors head coach Steve Kerr joked about it when asked about the basket height during a pregame press conference:
The best-of-seven series is tied at one game apiece.