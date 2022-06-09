Celtics' TD Garden Basket Revealed to Be Too High After Warriors' Complaints

Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images

The Golden State Warriors' warm-ups were put on pause Wednesday because their basket at Boston's TD Garden was a few inches too high.

ESPN's Kendra Andrews broke down the situation:

Warriors guard Gary Payton II was one of the players who noticed the difference:

The Warriors and Boston Celtics will play Game 3 of the NBA Finals at 9 p.m. ET.

It's an unusually late start for an NBA Finals game in the Eastern time zone, and Warriors head coach Steve Kerr joked about it when asked about the basket height during a pregame press conference:

The best-of-seven series is tied at one game apiece.