    Celtics' TD Garden Basket Revealed to Be Too High After Warriors' Complaints

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IIJune 9, 2022

    Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images

    The Golden State Warriors' warm-ups were put on pause Wednesday because their basket at Boston's TD Garden was a few inches too high.

    Warriors on NBCS @NBCSWarriors

    Dubs’ warmups had to be paused because the hoop was too high 😳 <a href="https://t.co/UgMkAB4EwE">pic.twitter.com/UgMkAB4EwE</a>

    Tim Roye @warriorsvox

    Some of the Dubs complained about the height of the basket and they were right. <a href="https://t.co/YoDytYt7uW">pic.twitter.com/YoDytYt7uW</a>

    ESPN's Kendra Andrews broke down the situation:

    Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews

    With a little over 90 minutes to tip off one of the Warriors assistant coaches noticed that the rim seemed too high in early warmups. He brought a couple players out to confirm and they also believed the rim was too high. They measured and in fact the rim was 2 inches too high.

    Warriors guard Gary Payton II was one of the players who noticed the difference:

    Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach

    Was told that Warriors guard Gary Payton II thought the basket Golden State was warming up on was too high, pointed it out, and was correct. It's been adjusted.

    The Warriors and Boston Celtics will play Game 3 of the NBA Finals at 9 p.m. ET.

    It's an unusually late start for an NBA Finals game in the Eastern time zone, and Warriors head coach Steve Kerr joked about it when asked about the basket height during a pregame press conference:

    Warriors on NBCS @NBCSWarriors

    "It's a good thing the game starts at midnight." 😂<br><br>Steve Kerr jokes about the height of the hoop being off and the late start time <a href="https://t.co/XykamGTX9M">pic.twitter.com/XykamGTX9M</a>

    The best-of-seven series is tied at one game apiece.

