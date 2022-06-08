Cooper Kupp, Rams Reportedly Agree to 3-Year, $80M Contract Extension

Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Rams and star wideout Cooper Kupp have reportedly agreed on a three-year, $80 million contract extension that will bring him to $110 million in earnings over the next five years, per multiple reports:

The extension didn't come as a surprise.

"Our intention is to come to a win-win," general manager Les Snead said Tuesday on The Rich Eisen Show (h/t Cameron DaSilva of Rams Wire). "We'd love to do it before camp. We'd love to do it sooner than possible. But in these types of situations when there's an element of a player under contract, we feel like he deserves a raise, we want to get him an extension—but with that, there's a lot of variables: there's objective variables, there's speculative variables. So, sometimes it takes a little more time."

Kupp, meanwhile, said in April that he wasn't necessarily looking to be the top-paid wideout in football.

"I don't think that's really kind of the approach that I take," he told reporters. "I definitely think there's a place you want to be. There's a place that you feel like is fair. A place for me and for this organization. ... I'm not trying to beat anybody. I'm not trying to compare myself to anyone else. It's more about being in a place that's just right for both sides."

In terms of yearly value on receiver contracts, the Miami Dolphins' Tyreek Hill tops the list ($30 million), followed by the Las Vegas Raiders' Davante Adams ($28 million), the Arizona Cardinals' DeAndre Hopkins ($27.3 million), the Philadelphia Eagles' A.J. Brown ($25 million) and the Buffalo Bills' Stefon Diggs ($24 million), per Spotrac.

Adams tops the list in total value ($140 million), while Hill's $72.2 in guaranteed money is the most at the position.

On merit, Kupp deserves to be one of the top-paid receivers, after an epic 2021 season in which he led the NFL in catches (145), receiving yards (1,947) and receiving touchdowns (16).

He also scored the game-winning touchdown in Super Bowl LVI and set up the game-winning field goal against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in an NFC divisional round matchup:

So, like his teammate Aaron Donald—who reportedly signed a reworked deal Monday that will pay him $95 million over the next three seasons, a $40 million raise—Kupp got paid, and deservedly so.