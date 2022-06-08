Mike Tyson Limited Series 'Mike' Starring Trevante Rhodes Releases 1st Teaser Trailer

Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

The first teaser trailer for the upcoming series Mike was released Wednesday and indicates fans will get a wide-ranging look at the life of Mike Tyson.

Trevante Rhodes, who is best known for his role in Moonlight, portrays Tyson in the eight-episode limited series on Hulu. In just over a minute of the trailer, it's clear the show will take on the good and bad, from Tyson winning a heavyweight title to being convicted of rape. Some iconic moments are also seen, including Tyson biting Evander Holyfield's ear and spending time with his pet tiger.

As showrunner Karin Gist told Entertainment Weekly's Ashley Boucher, Mike "is not meant to glorify his life":

"We were never trying to say that Mike Tyson is a hero or Mike Tyson is a villain. Our goal was to take a very complicated and controversial figure and try to get under the hood of what he was praised and vilified for while staying true to our North Star of 'no one person is one thing.'"

Other notable characters are seen in the trailer, including Russell Hornsby as legendary promoter Don King and Harvey Keitel as trainer Cus D'Amato.