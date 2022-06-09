UFC 275: Teixeira vs. Prochazka Odds, Predictions and Pre-Weigh-in Hype

2 of 4

The light heavyweight division has been devoid of a star since Jon Jones dropped the belt to pursue the heavyweight crown.

Bones might be divisive, but he generates interest. Since his exodus, Jan Blachowicz and Glover Teixeira have taken turns with the belt. They are a combined 81 years old. They have great stories as fighters whose persistence paid off.

They don't, however, have the same prospect of dominating the division the way Jones did to capture the imagination of fans.

Prochazka believes he does, and he's going to show fans on Saturday night.

“I imagined that, I worked with that, but it’s amazing,” Prochazka said about his preparation for the fight, per E. Spencer Kyte of UFC.com. “I’m not just glad for that, I’m ready for that—I’m ready to take the crown, to show the world that I am the champion, the future.”

Prochazka's confidence is high for someone that only has two UFC fights, but he's built it fighting in the RIzin organization in which he hasn't lost since 2015. All but one of those wins has come by way of knockout.

The Czech phenom could just make a major statement.

Prediction: Prochazka via third-round TKO